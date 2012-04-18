Weaker chemicals push European shares lower

LONDON, April 18 European shares drifted lower
on Wednesday after their biggest gain in more than four months
in the previous session, with chemicals among the hardest hit
after results from Syngenta.
At 0721 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,051.32 points after
surging 2 percent on Tuesday following firm demand at Spanish
short-term debt sales.
Investors were nowlooking forward to an auction of
longer-dated debt on Thursday.
"After yesterday's Spanish (debt) auction, which went
reasonably well, investors are positioning for another auction
on Thursday which might be a little bit difficult," said
Philippe Gijsels," head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global
Markets in Brussels.
"You are in a situation where you fear that the euro zone
problems might keep resurfacing. You have elections in France
and Greece and Spain's economy is under pressure. The market
could come down more in the coming weeks."
Chemical shares were among the top decliners, led
lower by the world's largest agrochemicals company, Syngenta,
which fell 2.3 percent after posting in-line results.