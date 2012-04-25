European shares extend recovery rally

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
PARIS, April 25 European stocks climbed in early trade on Wednesday, extending the previous session's tentative recovery from three-month lows, as forecast-beating corporate results soothed investors' worries over the earnings season.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,035.55 points, with tech shares pacing the gains, boosted by upbeat results from mobile network gear maker Ericsson, up 3.2 percent, as well as from Apple, up nearly 10 percent in Frankfurt .
But despite the two-day rebound, David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading at Global Equities, remains skeptical about the market's direction in the next few days.
"We've moved to the sidelines, to let the market slip towards December lows, at which point it will be time to start buying again," he said.
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance