European shares fall back from 2-month high

LONDON, July 4 European shares edged lower on
Wednesday, as traders said that the broader economic slowdown
justified taking profits on the back of a rally that had seen
European equity markets reach a two-month high.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.2 percent at
1,044.37 points, having closed at a two-month high of 1,046.11
points on Tuesday, while the Euro STOXX 50 fell 0.4
percent.
"The macro outlook is still the same. There's some pretty
bad figures out there," said Toby Campbell-Gray, head of trading
and risk at Tavira Securities, also noting negative sentiment on
financials in the wake of a interest-rate rigging scandal at
Barclays and other banks.
"We've been sellers into this last rally. We've been selling
the FTSE on the back of the banking crisis and been taking
profits on the DAX," he said.