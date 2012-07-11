Growth concerns hit European stocks; Burberry falls

LONDON, July 11 European shares fell on
Wednesday as concerns around global growth weighed on cyclical
shares including basic resources and autos.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index was down 0.6 percent at
1,033.34 points, largely reversing the previous session's gains,
while the Euro STOXX 50 index fell 0.5 percent to
2,230.63 points.
After a clutch of weak corporate earnings from the United
States, luxury goods maker Burberry led regional
fallers after posting a slowdown in sales growth.
Sectorally, the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources
were among the worst hit, down 0.9 percent, while autos
fell 1.1 percent.
"It's not a healthy environment. An economic environment
based on low interest rates and quantitative easing is not
sustainable," said Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith.