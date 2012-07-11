European shares fall as Burberry hits luxury sector

* FTSEurofirst and Euro STOXX 50 fall 0.3 percent
* FTSEurofirst has already had 4 days of losses in July
* Burberry slides, hits luxury goods rivals such as LVMH
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, July 11 European shares fell on
Wednesday, led by luxury goods companies as a slowdown in sales
growth at British group Burberry affected the sector
and highlighted the weak macroeconomic environment.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.4 percent to
1,034.54 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 index
declined by 0.5 percent to 2,230.50 points.
Burberry plunged around 5 percent, dragging down
French rival LVMH which slipped 2.5 percent, after
Burberry reported a slowdown in quarterly sales growth.
Burberry's results highlighted the growing impact on
companies from Europe's sovereign debt crisis, as well as
from a slowdown in China, where runaway demand for high-end
goods has previously managed to offset weaker trends in the
United States and Europe.
"It's not a healthy environment. An economic environment
based on low interest rates and quantitative easing is not
sustainable," said Brown Shipley fund manager John Smith.
ITALY WORRIES ADD TO SELLING PRESSURE
Burberry's weak results followed a clutch of weak corporate
earnings from the United States that had also raised concerns
that companies were increasingly feeling the pressure from the
weak global economy.
Smith said his equity portfolio was "underweight" on
financial and mining stocks and "overweight" on traditionally
defensive sectors such as food and healthcare.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said fresh signs
of growing contagion from the European debt crisis were also
affecting the region's equity markets, with Italy warning that
it may want to tap euro zone aid to ease its borrowing costs.
"Italy's 10-year bond yields above 6 percent is adding to
the pressure today," said Neighbour, who added he had sold the
German DAX equity index in recent days.
The FTSEurofirst has managed to remain above the 1,000 point
mark since breaking above that key level in late June, but has
recorded four days of losses already in July, indicating that
many traders are inclined to sell on the back of recent rallies
due to persistent worries over the economy.