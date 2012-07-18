Upbeat results buoy European shares

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares adrift for US holiday, focus on Unilever
* Fed's Mester talks rate hikes at start of busy week for speeches
LONDON, July 18 European shares traded a touch higher early on Wednesday as investors took courage from a batch of strong earnings reports by European companies.
Leading Nordic bank Nordea rose 2.5 percent after unveiling better-than-expected results, although it warned slower economic growth in the region due to Europe's debt crisis was affecting business.
The world's largest chip equipment maker, ASML, and Norwegian fertiliser company Yara International also reported estimate-beating figures.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.3 percent to 1044.68 points at 0705 GMT, keeping within a 2.5 percent trading range in which it has been trapped since coming off a two-month high on July 5.
"Earnings look all right but they generally come with a guarded outlook," Justin Haque, a pan-European trader at Hobart Capital Markets, said.
"The market will continue to trade in a tight range this summer unless something catastrophic happens and the Fed has to intervene. People are reluctant to short the market because they're afraid they'll be burned by QE."
QUITO, Feb 19 Leftist government candidate Lenin Moreno was winning Ecuador's presidential election on Sunday, partial results showed, and was close to the margin needed to avoid a runoff against conservative former banker Guillermo Lasso.
SHANGHAI, Feb 20 China shares rebounded on Monday, led by wine makers and banks, after media reports said pension funds may begin flowing into the country's stock markets as early as this week.