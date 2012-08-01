European shares inch higher ahead of Fed, ECB

PARIS Aug 1 European stocks edged up early on
Wednesday, bolstered by a string of strong corporate results
ahead of policy decisions by U.S. Federal Reserve and the
European Central Bank which some expect to result in fresh
stimulus to support their economies.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,065.85 points.
Financial markets are looking for a clear policy response
from the ECB at its meeting on Thursday, with some investors
seeing the central bank re-starting its government bond buying
programme to help lower Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.
"(ECB President Mario) Draghi's credibility is really on the
line this time, and the central bank has to come up with strong
measures," said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales
trading, at Global Equities.
"We're 'long' equities, with a bit (of) hedging as
protection, and we're ready to cut all the hedging when we get
confirmation that the ECB is to act decisively."
Banking stocks gained ground, with BNP Paribas up
3.1 percent and UniCredit up 1.8 percent.