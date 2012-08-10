European shares retreat on weak Chinese data

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.4 pct, Euro STOXX 50 falls 1 pct
* Markets end five-day winning streak after weak China data
* Hannover Re and Commerzbank among worst-performing stocks
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, Aug 10 European shares fell on Friday
after a five-day winning streak as weaker-than-expected Chinese
economic data hit equity markets, with German financial groups
Hannover Re and Commerzbank among the main
losers.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 0.5 percent to
1,095.54 points, having risen 0.5 percent on Thursday to close
near a 2012 intraday peak of 1,109.18 points reached on March
16.
The Euro STOXX 50 index fell around 1 percent to
2,413.35 points.
Equity markets rallied sharply after European Central Bank
head Mario Draghi said on July 26 that the ECB would do
"whatever it takes" to protect the euro from the region's debt
crisis, which has seen several countries need bailing out.
But many traders have recommended selling shares on the back
of the rally to book profits, due to the underlying weak global
economic backdrop and the persistent risk that Europe's leaders
will fail to agree on concrete measures to tackle the crisis.
"I would advise caution over buying right now," said
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank Reyl,
who prefers emerging market equities to European ones.
COMMERZBANK AND HANNOVER RE FALL
Chinese trade data published on Friday showed that China's
July exports rose just 1 percent from a year earlier,
undershooting forecasts by a big margin.
Equity markets have been buoyed by expectations that a
series of weak economic data in Asia, Europe and the United
States could spur central banks into fresh monetary stimulus
measures.
However, the timing of any such moves remains uncertain and
the Euro STOXX Volatility Index - a gauge of investors'
uncertainty - edged up 2.2 percent.
German reinsurer Hannover Re was the worst-performing stock
on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, falling 5.1 percent after its
second quarter results came in below market forecasts.
German bank Commerzbank was also among Europe's
worst-performing blue-chip stocks, falling 2.9 percent after
being hit with downgrades from DZ Bank, Nomura and Societe
Generale.
The declines in Hannover Re and Commerzbank contributed to
Germany's DAX index falling 0.6 percent to 6,923.55
points.
Central Markets senior broker Joe Neighbour said his firm
had taken up "short" positions on the DAX this week to bet on
future falls on the index.
"We might be in for a little bit of a stalling on the DAX.
It appears to be encountering resistance at around the 7,000
point level," said Perry.
Other technical analysts have also said the FTSEurofirst
tends to be sold off at around the 1,100 point mark - a level
which sparked similar sell-offs in March 2012, July 2011,
November 2010, and April 2010.