European shares inch lower, policymakers eyed

Northern Trust buys UBS Asset Management administration units
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
PARIS Aug 20 European stocks inched lower early on Monday, halting their sharp rally started in late July, although the losses were limited by growing expectation of bold action from the European Central Bank to lower the borrowing costs of Spain and Italy.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.06 percent at 1,109.69 points, taking a breather after hitting a 13-month high on Friday.
Basic Resources stocks led sectoral fallers in early deals, down 0.7 percent, weighed by weaker base metals prices. Euro zone banks, meanwhile, were up 0.5 percent.
A German magazine reported over the weekend that the ECB is considering setting interest rate thresholds for purchases of struggling euro zone country's bonds, a move that would discourage speculators from pushing yields above the level set by the euro zone's central bank.
"The prospect of the ECB stepping in is removing most of the systemic risks, so stock pickers are back," a Paris-based equity and ETF sales trader said.
"But that said, the gains over the past few weeks are substantial, and we could go sideways until the ECB finally announces its plan."
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.
Feb 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points at 7,310 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.3 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.