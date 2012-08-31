European stocks dip ahead of Bernanke's speech

PARIS Aug 31 European stocks dipped early on
Friday, losing ground for the fourth session in a row and with a
key index hitting a four-week low, as expectations of further
stimulus from the U.S. Federal Reserve faded ahead of a key
speech from Chairman Ben Bernanke.
At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 1,075.87 points, after
falling as low as 1,075.47, a level not seen since early August.
"The retreat of the last few days shows that expectations
surrounding Jackson Hole have been lowered, and frankly not much
should come out of it," Agilis Gestion fund manager Arnaud
Scarpaci said.
"The focus is turning back to Spanish and Italian bond
yields, and portfolio hedges such as puts and volatility-related
products are back in vogue."
Heavyweight mining shares, recently hit by brewing worries
over the pace of Chinese growth following a slew of
disappointing macro data, regained a bit of ground on Friday,
with Rio Tinto up 0.7 percent and Xstrata up 0.4
percent.