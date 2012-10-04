Banks lead European shares higher

LONDON Oct 4 European shares rose on Thursday
but continued to trade in a tight range, with banks the
best-performing sector ahead of the latest European Central Bank
rate setting meeting.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.3 percent to
1,104.14 points, recovering from two consecutive days of slight
losses. The euro zone Euro STOXX 50 gained 0.5
percent to 2,504.21 points.
The STOXX European bank index rose 0.9 percent,
after the European Banking Authority reported late on Wednesday
that the region's banks had raised 205 billion euros in fresh
capital to help them withstand the euro zone's debt crisis.
Some investors also expect that European Central Bank head
Mario Draghi may provide hints about Spain's likely move
regarding an international bailout following its rate decision
on Thursday, which is expected to leave rates on hold.
"Whilst the economy doesn't look great, people are looking
at the bigger picture and expecting that six months down the
road, Euro-land is going to sort itself out," said McLaren
Securities managing director Terry Torrison.
"The demand for equities is still there. There's no value
being in bonds at the moment. Any time we have a pullback, the
buyers come back out of the woodwork," he added.