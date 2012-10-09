China stimulus talk helps European shares edge up

LONDON Oct 9 European shares edged higher on
Tuesday, bouncing back following sharp losses in the previous
session, after a move by China to inject cash into the money
market encouraged speculation it would announce more stimulus
measures.
China's central bank pumped 265 billion yuan ($42.15
billion) into the markets via reverse bond repurchase
agreements, the second-largest gross injection on record and
raising hopes it could do even more to boost
growth.
"Given the softness in the economy and given where inflation
is, there is certainly scope for China to be more active on the
policy front," Ian Richards, global head of equities strategy at
Exane BNP Paribas, said.
"We are in a reporting season which is noisy, but between
here and the end of the year I see the market higher. Higher
beta cyclical names, financials in particular, had a pretty
strong run and I am inclined to keep the money on those
sectors."
At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,103.80 points after
falling 1 percent in the previous session.
Growth-linked sectors rose, with miners up 0.6
percent, auto shares gaining 0.5 percent and technology
shares rising 0.6 percent.