Carlsberg leads European shares lower after Q4 miss

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
LONDON Feb 18 European shares edged lower on Monday, with brewer Carlsberg leading fallers after it reported forecast-lagging results.
The world's fourth biggest brewery ditched its long-term margin forecasts and reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, sending its shares down 4.8 percent to the bottom of the FTSEurofirst 300.
The pan European index had shed 0.2 percent to take it to 1,159.24 points by 0805 GMT, extending recent losses as a lacklustre European earnings season continued to dampen investor sentiment after a strong rally in January.
The blue-chip euro zone Euro STOXX 50, down 0.5 percent, edged below technical support at around 2,610, its 2012 top. Its failure to break above the 55-day moving average last week was seen as a sign of further falls to come.
"The index is stuck between a rock and a hard place," Anders Soderberg, chief technical analyst at SEB Bank in Stockholm, said.
"I think we'll soon see a drop down to the 2,505 area. If it's a correction, it ends there but there's certainly a growing risk for a more profound setback, confirmed...below 2,500."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.