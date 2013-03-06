European shares extend rally; Vodafone jumps

PARIS, March 6 European shares inched higher in
early trade on Wednesday, adding to the previous session's sharp
rally, with Vodafone Group surging on reports of tie-up
talks with Verizon Communications.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.07 percent at 1,189.99 points, after
surging 1.8 percent in the previous session and hitting its
highest close in 4-1/2 years.
The index was just a few points shy of its February 2011
intraday peak of 1,191.56 points.
"The trend is your friend. Indexes are breaking above big
resistance levels and this is creating room on the upside," said
Lionel Jardin, head of institutional sales at Assya Capital, in
Paris.
"The sentiment is that central banks are going to remain
very accomodative for a while, and at the same time companies
are in really good shape, with strong cashflows."
Vodafone was up 4.9 percent, boosted by a report the UK
telecom group is on talks with U.S. peer Verizon Communications
about a potential merger.