European shares fall from multi-year highs, Sonova slumps

* FTSEurofirst 300 down 0.1 pct, Euro STOXX falls 0.2 pct
* Concerns over end to QE halts equity market rally
* Traders remain bullish on long-term
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 21 European shares fell from
multi-year highs on Tuesday, with the UK market having hit a
near 13-year peak this week, as concerns over a possible end to
central bank stimulus measures halted the region's equity rally.
Still, most traders and investors felt any pull-back on
European equity markets would be relatively brief before stock
markets resume their rise towards the end of the year.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has
hit five-year highs this month, slipped 0.1 percent to 1,250.83
points while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index
declined 0.2 percent to 2,819.99 points.
Swiss hearing aid maker Sonova was among the
worst-performing stocks on the FTSEurofirst 300, falling 4.3
percent after posting lower profits.
Berkeley Futures associate director Richard Griffiths said
some investors were selling to book profits on this year's rally
before U.S. Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke gives testimony on
Wednesday.
Some traders have voiced concerns that Bernanke may signal
an end to a programme of quantitative easing (QE) which has
spurred a rally on global equities this year, with the
FTSEurofirst 300 up around 10 percent since the start of 2013.
"With the economic numbers being pretty good in the States,
there may be an easing back of QE sooner rather than later,"
Griffiths said.
UK CLOSE TO 2000 INTERNET PEAK
Rate cuts and liquidity injections by central banks have hit
returns on bonds and driven investors to the better returns on
offer on equities, in turn boosting world stock markets.
Germany's DAX, which was down 0.2 percent at
8,444.27 points, has hit record highs this month while Britain's
FTSE 100 was close to its highest level since late 2000,
around the time of the Internet stock market bubble.
Griffiths felt any signs of an end to the Fed's stimulus
programme could push the DAX back down to 8,000.
Darren Easton, director of trading at Logic Investments,
also felt any such signs from the Fed could herald a drop of 2-3
percent on world stock markets. But Easton said he was still
buying on intraday dips on expectations stock markets will
gradually rise over the course of 2013.
"We don't want to bet against the long-term trend, which is
aggressively up," he said.
Nomura quantitative strategists are also bullish overall.
"We remain fundamentally bullish on the market and expect
European indices to end the year at higher levels, but we think
that the path towards that target is unlikely to be a straight
line," they wrote in a research note.