European shares steady near multi-year highs

LONDON May 22 European shares steadied near
multi-year highs on Wednesday, as caution ahead of testimony
from the head of the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day
tempered the equity rally.
However, traders said any equity pull-back would be
relatively limited and short-lived and could provide more buying
opportunities.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which has
risen to 5-year highs this month, slipped 0.1 percent to
1,252.59 points although the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50
index edged up 0.1 percent to 2,825.59 points.
World stock markets have rallied on injections of liquidity
and interest rate cuts from major central banks, and U.S.
Federal Reserve head Ben Bernanke may provide further clues on
the Fed's policy at a speech later on Wednesday.
"We are due a slight rest (in European equities), but I
wouldn't want to be 'short' of this market. Any pullback
presents a buying opportunity," said Terry Torrison, managing
director at Monaco-based McLaren Securities.