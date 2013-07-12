European shares dovetail record highs in the U.S.

LONDON, July 12 European shares continued to gain ground early on Friday, taking their cue from U.S. markets, which hit record highs overnight as the Federal Reserve's commitment to stimulus provided support to equities.

By 0701 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was up 2.96 points, or 0.3 percent, at 1,199.82 , after the S&P 500 index and the Dow industrials closed at record highs on Thursday, a day after Bernanke said the Fed would keep a loose monetary policy for some time, provided that economic data warrants it.

"Markets have been reassured by the mention of financial conditions and the weakness of inflation," Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin, said.

"The employment situation is improving but prices still look very weak and borrowing costs have risen sharply in the last few weeks. There remains little reason for the Fed to tighten policy although given their comments to date we assume a modest reduction in purchases in September," he said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 climbed for a fourth straight session to hit a 5-week high on Thursday, breaking above its 100-day moving average to pave the way for more gains, while the euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50, which gained 0.8 percent to 2,681.32 points, closed a bearish gap opened in early June.