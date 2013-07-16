SKF outperforms as European shares edge higher

LONDON, July 16 European shares edged higher on Tuesday to continue their recovery after hitting 2013 lows in late June, with Swedish industrials group SKF gaining on better than expected results.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1 percent to 1,201 points by 0705 GMT, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.1 percent to 2.689.73 points.

SKF, the world's biggest bearings maker, rose 2.3 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected fall in second quarter earnings.

SKF painted a picture of a stuttering economic recovery, and Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) fund manager Scott Meech also felt that tentative signs of a gradual macroeconomic recovery meant it was a good time to buy back into European equities.

"As capital flows are reversing and the economic situation is improving in absolute and relative terms, it feels like a compelling time to revisit Europe," said Meech, co-head of pan-European equities at UBP.