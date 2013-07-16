SKF outperforms as European shares edge higher

BRIEF-BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new flow cytometer system
* BD receives FDA 510(k) clearance for new flow cytometer system with leucocount reagent assay Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, July 16 European shares edged higher on Tuesday to continue their recovery after hitting 2013 lows in late June, with Swedish industrials group SKF gaining on better than expected results.
The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.1 percent to 1,201 points by 0705 GMT, while the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index advanced 0.1 percent to 2.689.73 points.
SKF, the world's biggest bearings maker, rose 2.3 percent after posting a smaller-than-expected fall in second quarter earnings.
SKF painted a picture of a stuttering economic recovery, and Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) fund manager Scott Meech also felt that tentative signs of a gradual macroeconomic recovery meant it was a good time to buy back into European equities.
"As capital flows are reversing and the economic situation is improving in absolute and relative terms, it feels like a compelling time to revisit Europe," said Meech, co-head of pan-European equities at UBP.
* Staffing 360 Solutions - to move forward with change in domicile from Nevada to Delaware, board has decided to hold a special meeting of stockholders
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: