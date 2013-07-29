European shares rise at open, buoyed by M&A deals

PARIS, July 29 European stocks rose early on
Monday as a flurry of big mergers and acquisitions deals boosted
sentiment and helped the market bounce back after a two-session
dip.
Shares in Irish drugmaker Elan jumped 7.9 percent
after U.S. peer Perrigo agreed to by the firm for $8.6
billion.
Publicis, whose shares were halted on Monday,
unveiled over the weekend a plan to merge with rival Omnicom
in a deal worth $35.1 billion.
At 0707 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,210.32 points.
"These big M&A deals are a big boost for the market,
although the buzz is usually short-lived, so I remain relatively
cautious at this point," said Philippe de Vandiere, analyst at
Altedia Investment Consulting, in Paris.
"The market has risen quite a lot already and even though we
didn't really have nasty surprises in earnings, there's no big
catalyst seen ahead, and we see investors turning more
defensive."