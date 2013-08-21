European shares flat early on; FTSE lags

BRIEF-Gevo reports Q4 adj. loss per share $1.14
* Gevo - produced approximately 190,000 gallons of isobutanol during quarter at Gevo's isobutanol production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota
NEW YORK, March 29 The benchmark S&P 500 eked out a gain on Wednesday in low trading volume as strength in the energy and consumer sectors offset declines in financial shares and investors began looking ahead to first-quarter earnings season.
* Pluristem Therapeutics Inc - Erez Egozi appointed as chief financial officer