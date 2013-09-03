European shares up 0.3 pct in early deals

BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics files for common stock offering of up to $75 mln
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o1BbaR) Further company coverage:
To read more about the factors affecting European stocks, please click
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics Inc files for common stock offering of up to $75 million - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o1BbaR) Further company coverage:
* Appoints Georgina Carnegie as director of company and announces subsequent resignation of Harvey Lim
* Itron Inc - Mark Schmitz, company's executive vice president and chief financial officer will be stepping down