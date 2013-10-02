Tesco leads European shares lower after weak update

LONDON Oct 2 European stocks edged lower on
Wednesday, led by British supermarket Tesco after a
weak trading update and by gold miners after downgrades by
Citigroup.
A focus of the day was the fate of Italy's government. If
Prime Minister Enrico Letta's administration survives, investors
may pour fresh money into shares, which recorded their biggest
gain in three weeks on Tuesday.
Other factors on trades mind included the U.S. government
shutdown and a European Central Bank policy meeting.
Shares in Tesco fell 2.2 percent after Britain's biggest
grocer posted flat quarterly sales in its home market despite 1
billion pounds ($1.62 billion) of investment.
It was the top faller of the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index, which was down 0.4 percent at 1,251.27 points.
Precious metals miners Fresnillo and Randgold
were also heavy fallers, down 1.8 percent each, after
Citigroup downgraded both stocks to "sell" on expectations of
falling gold prices.