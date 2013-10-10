European shares gain on signs of progress in US budget impasse

LONDON Oct 10 European shares snapped a
three-day losing streak and rebounded from one-month lows on
Thursday, with appetite for equities improved by signs of
progress to end the U.S. fiscal stalemate and avert a possible
debt default.
U.S. Republicans were considering a short-term hike in the
government's borrowing authority to buy time for talks on
broader policy issues, a Republican leadership aide said on
Wednesday.
House Republican leaders will visit the White House on
Thursday as the search intensifies for a way to break the
impasse. U.S. President Barack Obama has said he would accept a
short-term ceiling increase as long as no strings were attached.
At 0702 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index
was up 0.4 percent at 1,230.01 points after closing 0.5
percent lower in the previous session, when it touched a
one-month intra-day low. The index is up 8 percent so far this
year.
A Reuters poll showed on Wednesday European shares were
poised to add 4 percent to this year's strong rally, with
Germany's top index on course for another record high as the
economic outlook improves.
Givaudan fell more than 1 percent, one of the top
losers on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, after the fragrance and
flavour maker said sales fell unexpectedly in the third quarter,
hit by a weaker U.S. dollar and sliding currencies in some key
emerging markets.