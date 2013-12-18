European shares open higher, boosted by Electrolux

LONDON Dec 18 European shares opened higher on
Wednesday, boosted by Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux
after strong U.S. deliveries data, and by
expectations of a bullish reading for a German economic
sentiment indicator.
The market was betting the Ifo business morale survey, due
to be published at 0900 GMT, would come in strong a day after
the ZEW gauge of German analyst and investor sentiment beat
forecasts.
But many investors were reluctant to make large directional
bets ahead of an announcement from the U.S. Federal Reserve on
its equity-friendly stimulus programme at 1900 GMT.
"We're expecting (the Ifo to be) similar to the ZEW index,
with the economy on a strong note," Markus Huber, senior sales
trader at Peregrine & Black, said.
"We're going slightly long (European indexes) into the data
and the Fed but, as always with these big decisions, we would
never be fully positioned."
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.5 percent at 1,254.46
points at 0808 GMT while Germany's Dax was up 0.6
percent.
Shares in Electrolux rose 4 percent, among the top gainers
on the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index after data
showed deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods
in the United States rose 21.4 percent year-on-year in November.