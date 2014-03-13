European shares edge higher, Lufthansa takes off

LONDON, March 13 A leading European share index
edged off 1-month lows in cautious trading on Thursday, led by
Germany's largest airline Lufthansa after its profits
beat expectations.
Lufthansa rose 6.7 percent to the top of the FTSEurofirst
300 index after it said it was confident of reaching
goals set out under a wide-ranging restructuring programme and
restored its dividend payout.
The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.1 percent at 1,309.11 points
by 0811 GMT after closing 1.1 percent lower to a one-month low
in the previous session, when it slipped below the 50 percent
retracement of a rally from February 4 to 25. It has fallen more
than 3 percent since March 6.
Latest data from China giving fresh signs of the slowdown in
economic growth in the world's second-largest economy kept
investors jittery and mad major stock indexes vulnerable to
further sell-offs, analysts said.
China's industrial output growth came in below forecasts for
the combined January/February period, with retail sales also
weaker than expected. Some analysts said the figures pointed to
a 7 percent economic growth this year, against a target of 7.5
percent.