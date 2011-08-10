U.S. Fed pledge boosts European shares

LONDON Aug 10European shares rose on Wednesday extending the previous session gains following sharp falls which took a key index into bear market territory, after the U.S. Federal Reserve promised to keep interest rates unchanged for two-years.

Miners whose performance is highly correlated to economic growth added to the previous session's gains to feature among the best performers, with the STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index rising 2.3 percent.

"Low interest rates support equity markets, but it is just a relief rally there are too many uncertainties out there," Louise Cooper, markets analyst at BGC Partners, said.

"Markets are so badly beaten up any piece of good news is an excuse to rally. Yes, markets do look cheap, however, we could have years and years of low growth to pay back our debts."

By 0713 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 1 percent at 957.72 points after gaining 1.2 percent in the previous session, halting a 20 percent dive over 2-1/2 weeks. (Reporting by Joanne Frearson)