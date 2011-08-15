European shares up on economic outlook, technicals

LONDON Aug 15 European equities extended the
previous session's sharp gains on Monday as latest macroeconomic
numbers revived hopes that the global economic recovery could
remain on track, while firmer metals prices prompted investors
to buy mining stocks.
At 0706 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.4 percent at 972.02 points. The index
surged 3.7 percent on Friday, helped by strong U.S. retail sales
figures. Data on Monday showing Japan's GDP shrank less than
expected in the second quarter also improved sentiment.
"If America is not as weak as had been suggested, and we now
get a bit of rebound out of Japan, then that's something to go
forward," said Mike Lenhoff, chief strategist at Brewin Dolphin.
"The markets have been technically very oversold and on that
basis alone, they are due for a period of remission from the
selling. Although there are a lot of concerns about the way in
which earnings are going to go, the results on balance have been
quite good."
Miners got strength from higher metals prices. The mining
index rose 1.1 percent, while BHP Billiton rose
1.5 percent.
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)