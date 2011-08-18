European shares fall on stalling global growth fears

LONDON Aug 18 European stocks fell early on
Thursday, resuming their recent slide as focus returned to the
stalling global economic recovery after a downbeat outlook from
a U.S. tech bellwether and on concerns of further fiscal
tightening in China.
At 0813 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 1.1 percent at 960.91 points.
"At the start of the week, we were expecting a selloff and
it hadn't materialised, with people selectively putting money
into a few stocks keeping the froth alive, and so I think it is
overdue," the head of institutional trading at a UK-based
investment bank, said.
Swiss cement maker Holcim < HOLN.VX > was the
biggest faller across all sectors, sliding 7.3 percent after it
reported forecast-lagging second-quarter results, hit by a
strong Swiss franc and raw materials costs.