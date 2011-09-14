European shares retreat on debt woes, banks slip

LONDON, Sept 14 European shares retreated on Wednesday to hover near two-year lows, dragged down by financials following Moody's downgrade of two French banks, with concerns growing that the euro zone debt crisis could spread to Italy and Greece might default.

The crisis, which has potential to derail global economic recovery, prompted the United States to urge European leaders to take more effective coordinated fiscal policy measures, while China said rich economies should show they are serious about tackling the euro zone debt problem.

"A lack of leadership is really a matter of concern for the market. A lot of worries are now focussed on Germany in terms of splits there on how to deal with the region's debt crisis," said Keith Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.

"Valuations are low, but the problem is that they are dependent on future earnings. The concern is that if we have a deteriorating economic backdrop, then earnings outlook could also deteriorate. Stocks could be cheaper tomorrow."

At 0709 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.6 percent at 895.05 points after hitting a two-year low on Tuesday before closing 1.1 percent higher. The index is down about 20 percent so far this year.

Banks were among the worst performers, with the European sector index down 1.6 percent, Societe Generale down 4.9 percent and BNP Paribas down 4.7 percent. (Reporting by Atul Prakash)