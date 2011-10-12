European shares fall on Slovak vote, Alcoa results

LONDON Oct 12 European shares fell on Wednesday
as miners dropped following weaker-than-expected results from
U.S. aluminum giant Alcoa on tough economic conditions,
and as the Slovak parliament rejected a plan to expand the euro
zone rescue fund.
The STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index , down 0.8
percent, featured among the top decliners, as Alcoa warned of
weak economic conditions through the year, particularly in
Europe, as confidence in the global recovery faded.
At 0717 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.7 percent at 954.63 points. The index
is down about 15 percent so far this year.
"Caution is still the watch word," said Keith Bowman, equity
analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown.
"But we can't read too much into just one set of results.
Additionally, there is still hope that Slovakia will pass the
expansion of the bailout fund in the very near term."
(Reporting by Atul Prakash)