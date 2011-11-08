European shares rise on upbeat corporate news

LONDON Nov 8 European shares rose in
early trade on Tuesday, bouncing from two days of losses, as
upbeat corporate news from the likes of Vodafone helped
offset some of investors' concerns about the euro zone debt
crisis.
However, political developments in debt-ridden Italy, where
bond yields have reached euro are record highs, will be very
much in focus as the government faces a crucial budget vote.
At 0714 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.9 percent at 982.98 points.
Vodafone rose 1.6 percent after edging its full-year outlook
higher as growth in emerging markets and robust trading in
northern Europe helped the world's largest mobile operator to
post first-half results ahead of forecasts.
"Companies have beaten expectations, but that is against
lowered expectations," Jeremy Batstone-Carr, strategist at
Charles Stanley, said, adding: "One of the features of the
autumn has been the extent to which the macro picture has
trumped the corporate picture."
