CORRECTED-European shares fall; Italian bill auction eyed

(Corrects headline to show Italy is holding a bill auction, not
a bond auction)
LONDON Nov 10 European shares fell in early
trade on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower and extending a
sell-off from the previous session on concern about Italy's
borrowing costs, with an auction later in the session the latest
test of investor sentiment.
At 0819 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top
European shares was down 1.2 percent at 954.99 points, after
falling 1.8 percent in the previous session when bond yields in
Italy surged as margin calls on Italian paper were raised.
A belief that a successor to Prime Minister Silvio
Berlusconi could be announced soon helped Italian stocks recover
straight after the open, however, with sold-off banks among the
best performers.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index .SX7P was down 1.1
percent in early trade, although UniCredit (CRDI.MI) was up 2.7
percent.
(Reporting by Brian Gorman)