European shares fall early; banks lower

LONDON Nov 17 European shares fell early
on Thursday, tracking Wall Street lower, after ratings agency
Fitch warned that the outlook for U.S. banks could deteriorate
if the euro zone sovereign debt crisis is not resolved soon.
At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.2 percent at 969.02 points.
Fitch Ratings warned that it may reduce its "stable" rating
outlook for U.S. banks because of contagion from problems in
troubled European markets.
The STOXX Europe 600 Banking Index, with many
constituents exposed to the euro zone periphery, fell 0.7
percent.
Some strategists said European policymakers would need to
make fundamental changes to the nature of the single currency.
"Everyone's looking around saying we should be doing
something but no one is making any decisions. It can't carry on
like this. But how many weeks have we said that for? Germany
needs to lead the way in a euro core, and then think about how
we handle the periphery," said Justin Urquhart Stewart, director
at Seven Investment Management.
Spain and France are both due to hold bond auctions later in
the session, providing a test of investor confidence. Rising
sovereign bond yields have been a major factor in driving equity
markets lower this week.
