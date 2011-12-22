Europe shares rise early, led by euro zone banks

PARIS Dec 22 European stocks rose in
early trade on Thursday, reversing all of the previous session's
losses, but nagging worries over the euro zone debt crisis after
the European Central Bank's 3-year tender were seen capping the
rebound ahead of the holiday break.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 979.22 points, after
losing 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
European banks took up nearly 490 billion euros in
three-year loans from the ECB on Wednesday, initially easing
credit crunch worries, but investors' relief was quickly
eclipsed by doubts the banks would use the funds to buy euro
zone peripheral debt and ease the pressure on debt-stricken
countries.
"The initial feedback from Spanish and Italian banks is that
the banks won't play carry trade. They reject the idea of using
3-year LTROs to purchase government bonds," a Paris-based trader
said.
BNP Paribas was up 2.6 percent and UniCredit
up 1.6 percent.