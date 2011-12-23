European shares extend rally ahead of holiday break

PARIS Dec 23 European stocks rose in
early trade on Friday, extending the week's thin-volume,
pre-holiday rally after reassuring U.S. economic data in the
previous session gave a short-term fillip to a market still
overshadowed by the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0807 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.7 percent at 989.19 points.
"The macro data from the U.S. is helping us forget about the
debt crisis, but that shouldn't last very long, and there's
still a big risk of getting a few credit downgrades in Europe
before the end of the year," a Paris-based trader said.
Banks gained ground, extending their timid Christmas rally
after a dismal year, with Deutsche Bank up 1.7
percent and BNP Paribas up 1.4 percent.