European shares edge higher in thin holiday trade

BRIEF-Stone Energy announces auction results for sale of Appalachia properties
* Stone Energy Corporation announces auction results for sale of Appalachia properties
PARIS Dec 27 European stocks edged higher on Tuesday morning following the long Christmas weekend, helped by a late rally on Wall Street on Friday where better-than-expected macro data fuelled hopes for the global economy.
At 0803 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.3 percent at 992.84 points in thin trade, with UK markets remaining closed for the day.
Investors awaited the U.S. Conference Board's December consumer confidence data, with economists in a Reuters survey expecting a reading of 58.3 compared with 56.0 in November.
* Stone Energy Corporation announces auction results for sale of Appalachia properties
* Banks, oil lift Europe stocks, Asia shares hit 18-month highs
* Network maker says aims to build "standalone software business"