European shares inch higher in early trade

PARIS Dec 28 European stocks inched
higher in early trade on Wednesday, barely keeping their
year-end rally alive, with fresh worries over the euro zone debt
crisis and Iran's threat to stop the flow of oil through the
Strait of Hormuz capping gains.
At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.1 percent at 991.11 points.
Despite the recent massive liquidity injection by the
European Central Bank, banks still appear to distrust each other
and prefer to deposit their money at the ECB's overnight
facility than lend to each other.
Latest figures show banks deposited 412 billion euros
($538.3 billion) at the central bank. Emergency overnight
borrowing also remained high at above 6 billion euros.
"This really highlights the reluctance banks have to lend to
each other and they would rather take a small loss than go to
the inter-bank market," IG Markets dealer Chris Weston said.