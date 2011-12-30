European shares edge higher at end of dismal year

BRIEF-New flyer industries Inc's new contract is valued at about $202 mln
* Seattle awards New Flyer a contract for 222 xcelsior transit buses
LONDON Dec 30 European shares rose on Friday on the last trading day of a dismal year, with recent positive U.S. economic data continuing to act as support.
Energy stocks featured among the best performers, boosted by the improving economic data, with the STOXX Europe 600 Oil & Gas index up 0.5 percent.
"The U.S. economic data was taken positively helping to resume the Christmas rally," Veronika Pechlaner, a fund manager on the Ashburton European equity fund, said. "We favour energy stocks and find their high dividend yield attractive."
"But the year has been characterised by the European debt crisis and going forward it will depend on policymakers and how they implement better fiscal integration in the euro zone to how markets will perform next year."
By 0806 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.3 percent at 996.08 points and are set to end the year around 11.2 percent lower.
* Seattle awards New Flyer a contract for 222 xcelsior transit buses
* Bar Harbor Bankshares reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results
Feb 8 A former National Security Agency contractor was indicted on Wednesday by a federal grand jury on charges he willfully retained national defense information, in what U.S. officials have said may have been the largest heist of classified government information in history.