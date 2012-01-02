European shares inch higher after dismal year

LONDON Jan 2 European shares edged higher
on Monday after making their biggest annual fall since 2008,
with trading light due to British markets being shut for a bank
holiday and defensive safe haven stocks the main performers on
the index.
Utility stocks were the top performers, with E.ON
and RWE rising 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent
respectively.
"It is very low volume, and I think it is going to be a
pretty tough year ahead," Mark Priest, senior trader at ETX
Capital, said.
"We have had nothing but doom and gloom. Italy has a whole
tranche of debt to repay and that could have a significant knock
effect for Europe if they do not do well."
By 0809 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,003.80 points after
recording their biggest annual drop since 2008 on Friday for the
last day of the trading year.