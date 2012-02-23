European shares steady as earnings mixed

PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 3
March 3 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 23 European shares steadied on Thursday amid mixed results in the banking sector, with Natixis jumping after forecast beating results and Commerzbank sinking as earnings were hit by the euro zone debt crisis.
French bank Natixis rose 3.9 percent after results beat forecasts, while Germany's Commerzbank slumped 7.7 percent after its fourth quarter earnings were hit by Greek writedowns and it said euro zone worries will continue to be a threat.
"It is early days, banks have been deleveraging their balance sheets to give them a stronger capital ratio, which is the right thing, although it will mean lower returns in the longer-term," said Andrea Williams, who manages $2.1 billion for Royal London Asset Management.
"We are invested in the Scandinavian banks such as DNB as countries in this region are not as exposed to the euro zone debt crisis.
At 0817 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,077.02 points.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Tens of millions of dollars in royalties and signing bonuses that Glencore told an independent transparency board it had paid to Congo's state mining company actually went to a business controlled by Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler, advocacy group Global Witness said in a report on Friday. * SKY/TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX: Jam
TOKYO, March 3 Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund, the world's largest pension fund, posted its the best quarterly gain on record thanks to a rally in the country's stock market.