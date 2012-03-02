Stronger banks push European shares to 1-week high

LONDON, March 2 European shares rose to
hit their highest level in more than a week on Friday, with the
European Central Bank's ultra-cheap funding this week helping
the euro zone debt market and further reducing risk within the
battered banking sector.
Financials were the top gainers, with the STOXX Europe 600
Banking index rising 0.5 percent and Commerzbank
gaining 1.7 percent. The banking index, which was the
worst performer in 2011 with a 32 percent decline, has gained 19
percent this year.
"The ECB's action does appear to have made a significant
difference and people are more relaxed now. The fact that
Italian bond yields have been on a decline in recent days is
certainly a helpful factor," Keith Bowman, equity analyst at
Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"People have been looking to add more cyclicals in their
portfolios. I am cautiously positive on banks."
At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,088.94 points - the
highest since Feb. 21.