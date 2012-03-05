European shares fall on China growth target cut

LONDON, March 5 European shares fell on Monday as China's move to set its lowest annual growth target in eight years and uncertainty surrounding Greece's bailout prompted investors to sell riskier assets.

Mining shares topped the decliners' list, with the STOXX Europe 600 basic resources index down 1.1 percent, tracking losses in key base metals on China's growth forecast.

Speaking at China's annual parliamentary session, the country's Premier, Wen Jiabao, cut his nation's growth target to 7.5 percent for 2012 to give the economy more room to slow down if needed.

"Slower Chinese growth means a negative impact on the world and commodity markets. In the short-term, this is probably a negative for risky assets," Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets in Brussels, said.

"But on the other hand, this would clearly reduce the massive imbalances, which in the long run is clearly a positive."

At 0802 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,082.73 points.