European shares push higher, bet on upbeat data

LONDON, March 13 European shares rose on Tuesday as investors positioned for solid data from Germany and the United States - two key growth engines amid the developed economies - but traded volumes are likely to be low ahead of a U.S. rates decision after the close.

The German ZEW index, due at 1000 GMT, is expected to show analyst and investor sentiment at a one-year high in March, while the monthly pace of growth in U.S. retail sales is forecast to more than double in February.

A strong print on the data could help the Euro STOXX 50 index of euro zone's top blue chips break out of a consolidation phase, in which it has been stuck since hitting seven-month peaks three weeks ago.

"We had quite a good movement and now we are in a core trading range between 2,460 and 2,558, but we remain bullish. This trading range is trend-confirming to the upside," Petra Kerssenbrock, technical analyst at Commerzbank, said.

The Euro STOXX 50 index was up 0.8 percent in early trade at 2,534.37 points. The broader FTSE Eurofirst 300 added 0.7 percent to 1,084.40 points - less than 10 points off levels not seen since last summer.