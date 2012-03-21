European shares rebound on U.S. housing data hopes

FRANKFURT, March 21 European shares rose on Wednesday breaking a two-day downtrend as investors position for positive U.S. housing data, which should provide evidence of further economic recovery.

J Sainsbury featured among the top gainers, up 2.2 percent after Britain's third-biggest supermarket group beat forecasts for fourth quarter sales growth as it won market share from rivals.

Investors awaited monthly U.S. existing home sales, due at 1400 GMT.

"Yesterday the construction figures, especially the building permits, came in surprisingly positive," said Viola Stork, analyst at Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen, adding that indicators for home sales were also positive.

"This would dispel speculation over further easing measures from the Fed. The question is whether and when the monetary watchdogs will abandon their ultra-loose monetary policy."

By 0805 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,097.58 points after losing 1.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest pull-back in two weeks as concerns about China's slowing economic growth dented investors' appetite for risky assets.