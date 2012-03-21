European shares rebound on U.S. housing data hopes

FRANKFURT, March 21 European shares rose on
Wednesday breaking a two-day downtrend as investors position
for positive U.S. housing data, which should provide evidence of
further economic recovery.
J Sainsbury featured among the top gainers, up 2.2
percent after Britain's third-biggest supermarket group beat
forecasts for fourth quarter sales growth as it won market share
from rivals.
Investors awaited monthly U.S. existing home sales, due at
1400 GMT.
"Yesterday the construction figures, especially the building
permits, came in surprisingly positive," said Viola Stork,
analyst at Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen, adding that indicators
for home sales were also positive.
"This would dispel speculation over further easing measures
from the Fed. The question is whether and when the monetary
watchdogs will abandon their ultra-loose monetary policy."
By 0805 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,097.58 points after
losing 1.1 percent on Tuesday, its biggest pull-back in two
weeks as concerns about China's slowing economic growth dented
investors' appetite for risky assets.