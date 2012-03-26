European shares rise on bargain hunting

LONDON, March 26 European shares rose on Monday
in a technical bounce, after recording their steepest weekly
loss since the start of the year, as investors searched for
bargains and positioned themselves for a potential strong German
Ifo figure.
The STOXX Europe 600 Basic Resources index, which
was amongst the worst performers in the previous week, was one
of the standout gainers up 0.7 percent.
By 0812 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.3 percent at 1,082.99 points after
falling 2.5 percent for the week following weak PMI figures in
China and the euro zone and disappointing housing data in the
United States.
The index was also recovering after hitting a support level
on Friday - its 50 day moving average at 1,069.
"We are seeing a technical bounce, the index has moved
nicely off its 50-day moving average and has the potential to
move back to recent highs near the 1,100 level," said Joe
Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital.
"It will be all about the economic news. Germany is key to
Europe and a strong figure will see read across over the market
and will show the weaker backdrop in Europe is not hitting
businesses.