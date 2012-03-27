European shares extend rebound after Bernanke

LONDON, March 27 European shares rose on
Tuesday, adding to the previous session's rebound after Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said that easy monetary policy
would remain in place for some time and support the fragile
recovery.
"It is significantly more dovish tone from Bernanke, which
will give a boost for stocks, the prospect of easy monetary
policy will help the housing market in the United States," said
Guy Foster, head of portfolio strategy at Brewin Dolphin.
"It will also have a knock-on effect to corporate financing
and improve the terms of real estate loans. We are staying
positive on risk and have a bias in favour of U.S. equities over
European."
By 0808 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300
index of top shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,092.81 points.
Royal Bank of Scotland was also among the top movers, up 4.2
percent, after people familiar with the matter said Britain
could sell as much as a third of RBS to Abu Dhabi wealth funds.