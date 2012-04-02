版本:
2012年 4月 2日

European shares edge higher on strong China data

FRANKFURT, April 2 European stocks rose in early trade on Monday as surprisingly strong Chinese manufacturing data eased recent worries over the country's economic outlook.

China's official Purchasing Managers' Index surged to an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, up from February's 51 and easily beating forecasts of 50.5.

"The Chinese economic data have reduced the fear on a 'hard landing' in China," said Roger Peeters, strategist at Close Brothers Seydler Research in Frankfurt.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,071.25 points, after snapping a three-day losing run on Friday, ending the quarter up almost 7 percent, marking the index' best first quarter since 2006.

France's Total shares were up 1.1 percent as the company struggles to stop a massive gas leak in the North Sea.

On Saturday, Total confirmed that a gas flare, lit during the evacuation to burn off excess gas, had gone out, reducing the threat of an explosion.

