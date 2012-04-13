European shares edge lower on China growth data

LONDON, April 13 European shares resumed their
decline on Friday after gains in the previous two sessions as
lower-than-expected Chinese growth data dampened market
sentiment.
At 0713 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares were down 0.2 percent at 1,042.57 points. The
index is on track for its fourth straight week of losses.
"Chinese growth figures are at the heart of investors
thinking. The numbers have disappointed and reminded that the
pace of global economic growth is still very uncertain," Keith
Bowman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said.
"We remain economically data sensitive and that's not going
to change in the near term."
Figures showed China's economy grew slower than expected at
its weakest pace in nearly three years in the first quarter,
with annual rate of expansion easing to 8.1 percent from 8.9
percent in the previous three months.