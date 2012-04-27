European shares retreat after S&P's Spain downgrade

LONDON, April 27 European shares retreated on
Friday after three straight days of gains as a move by Standard
& Poor's to cut its credit rating on Spain by two notches hurt
sentiment, with cyclical shares such as financials featuring
among the top decliners.
At 0709 GMT, The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares was down 0.6 percent at 1,037.99 points after
rising to a one-week high in the previous session. The banking
sector fell 1.9 percent, while European insurers
were down 1.7 percent.
The sell-off came after S&P, citing expectations Spain's
finances will deteriorate even more than previously thought due
to the recession and the country's ailing banking sector,
downgraded the country to BBB-plus from A and put a negative
outlook on the credit.
The rating agency also said the situation could deteriorate
further unless strong measures were taken at a European level.
"This downgrade shows that governments in Europe are still
struggling to get their budget in balance. We are probably going
to see more downgrades from other rating agencies," Philippe
Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets
in Brussels, said.
"You will continue to see this consolidation phase for some
more time as the newsflow is likely to be predominantly
negative. Investors should stay on the defensive side such as
utilities in the current environment."