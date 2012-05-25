Bank rebound helps European shares continue rally

LONDON May 25 European shares rallied further in early morning trade on Friday after stinging losses earlier in the week, led by a rebound in banking stocks, with some analysts citing hopes that authorities will announce new measures to stimulate the economy.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which ended up 1.1 percent on Thursday, was up 0.4 percent at 986.64 points by 0705 GMT. Germany's DAX rose 0.8 percent while France's CAC-40 advanced by 0.7 percent, and the euro zone's blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 also rose 0.8 percent.

Bank stocks, which have fallen sharply on their exposure to the region's debt crisis and fears of contagion from any Greek exit of the euro zone, were among the best performers, with the euro zone banks index up 1.4 percent.

"We expect the ECB to make a move on 6 June. Moreover, the technical picture suggests that current levels are attractive entry levels [for the broader market]," Credit Agricole said in a research note.